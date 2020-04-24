|
|
|
Martin South Shields After a fall, Doris was admitted
to STDH and sadly passed away
21st April just 5 days short
of her 82nd birthday.
Sincere thanks given to
the staff on Ward 9 for their
care and dedication.
She will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
A memorial will be arranged later
in the year when we can be together to celebrate Doris's life.
Rest in peace.
Donations may be received through the just giving link on Tynedale Funeral Directors Facebook page.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020