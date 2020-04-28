Home

Martin Jarrow After a fall, Doris was admitted to STDH and sadly passed away
21st April, just five days short
of her 82nd birthday.
Loving Mother, Mother-in-Law
and Grandmother to Jeanette,
Garth, Ben and Ali and Ian,
Joanne, James and Peter.
Sincere thanks given to the staff
on Ward 9 for their care and dedication. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial will be arranged later in the year when we can be together to celebrate Doris's life. Rest in peace.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020
