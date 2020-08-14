|
|
|
MOSSMAN Hebburn Peacefully on the
11th August 2020 aged 82 years,
Doris (nee Nixon)
Wife of the late Alan,
loving mam of Brenda and Ian.
Sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Cuthberts Church Hebburn on
Monday 24th August 2020 at 9.45am followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at
10.30am. No flowers by the
families request please,
donations in lieu of floral tributes to
The South Tyneside Cardiology Unit Voluntary Support Group. Donations may be sent direct to the charity or received at the church.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors,
tel 01914550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020