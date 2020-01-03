|
STOBBS Doris (née Spours) Passed away peacefully at South Tyneside Hospital on 22nd December, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tommy, mam of David, Alan and Brian, mother in law of Marjorie, Laura
and Alison, also grandma and
great grandma.
Funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Friday
10th January at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimer's Society. A donation box will be available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020