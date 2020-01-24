|
|
|
Wilson Doris May Sadly on 20th January,
Doris May (née Ord).
Passed away aged 70 years.
Beloved wife of Terry.
Sadly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Friday 7th February at 12.30.
Floral tributes welcome or a donation box will be available
after the service for R.N.L.I.
All floral tributes to be received at R.S Johnson & Sons of Crossgate House, where Doris will be resting.
Tel: 4560054.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020