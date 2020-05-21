|
|
|
HODGSON (Hamilton)
Dorothy On 2nd May, peacefully died at
Haven Court, aged 91 years.
A much devoted wife of the late Maurice. A devoted and much
loved mother and mother-in-law to
Philip and Nancy, sister to Thelma, sister-in-law to Sylvia and Jim,
Reg and Kath, and aunty to
Sandra and Dawn.
Funeral service and cremation
will be held at South Shields
on 28th May.
Immediate family flowers only, if desired donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to
Dementia UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 21, 2020