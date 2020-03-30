|
|
|
Linge (East Boldon) Peacefully in hospital on
20th March 2020, aged 91.
Dorothy (née Best, formerly known as Robinson). Beloved wife of the late Harry and Stan. Dearly loved mam to Linda and the late Grace
and loving mother-in-law to Joe and Barry. Loved grandma and
great grandma. Dearest sister to
Stuart and the late Edna.
Will be sadly missed by all.
A private funeral service will
be held on Friday 3rd April 2020.
The Family would be grateful if friends wishing to make a donation, could please send directly to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020