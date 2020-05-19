|
|
|
Slater (nee Dennison)
South Shields
Dorothy (Dot) Suddenly passed away on the
12th May 2020, aged 80 years.
A devoted wife of Andy and a truly beloved mam to Julie, Allison and their partners Steve and Robbie.
A much loved nana of Ian & Lyndsay, Lauren & James, Nicole & Jonny, Megan and great grandchildren Olivia and Myla.
She will be forever missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th May 2020 at 2:45pm.
Flowers welcome or donations
may be made in lieu directly to Cancer Connections. Andy requests bright colours to be worn.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 19, 2020