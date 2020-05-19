|
Slater Dot Mam, what will I do without you?
I have lost my best friend. It's right God only takes the best, because on that day He took you. Don't worry about dad because we will look after him. I love you so much.
Your heartbroken daughter Allison and son in law Robbie xxxx
Mam, my heart is broken, my pain and sadness is unbearable. I love you so much and will miss you forever. Your loving daughter
Julie and partner Steve.
Nana,
You never said I'm leaving,
You never said goodbye,
You were gone before we knew it
and only God knew why,
A million times we needed you,
A million times we cried,
If love could have saved you,
You never would have died.
Miss you and love you always Lauren, Megan and James xxx
Nana,
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard but always near,
Still loved, still missed
and held so dear.
Love Ian, Lyndsay
and Olivia-Leigh xxx
Nanna Dot, not only my nanna, but my best mate too. Myla absolutely adored you and always will. Words can't describe how much we are going to miss you. Until we meet again. We love you forever!
Nicole, Jonny and Myla xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on May 19, 2020