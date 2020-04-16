|
|
|
SMITH Hebburn Peacefully at home on the
11th April 2020, aged 79 years,
Dorothy, (Dot, nee Cochrane).
A much loved wife of Allan (Smudger), an adored mam of
Colin, Terry and the late Paul.
Loving mother in law of Sharon and Louise, a dearly loved nana of
Glen, Sam, Ella, Cameron,
Archie, Millie and the late Ryan.
Loving sister of Beryl.
A graveside service will be held
at Hebburn Cemetery on
Monday 27th April 2020 at 1.15 pm.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020