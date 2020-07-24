Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Dorothy Taylor Notice
Taylor Dorothy
(Dot) Passed away on 17th July 2020,
aged 91 years.
Devoted wife to the late Ronnie.
Much loved mam of Michael
and the late Maureen and Pat.
Also a dear mam in law, nana Dot and great nana Dot.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 31st July, at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the residents fund at Willowdene Care Home,
a donation box will be available
at the crematorium.
Bright colours to be worn.
Special thanks to Willowdene, especially Christine.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, South Shields, Tel: 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 24, 2020
