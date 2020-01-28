|
|
|
TURNER (South Shields) Peacefully in the
Whitehouse Care Home, Jarrow
on 22nd January 2020,
aged 92 years, Dorothy.
Loving long life friend to
the late Monica, dearly loved
2nd mam and grandma.
Family and friends please meet
for service in South Shields
Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday
4th February 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia UK.
A donation box will be provided
after the service.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow,
Tel: 01914897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020