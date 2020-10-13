|
|
|
Harkus South Shields Douglas, peacefully passed away on
2nd October 2020, aged 85 years.
A loving husband of Margaret and a devoted Dad of David and Janice, father in law of Elaine and Tony, brother of Sylvia and brother in law of Billy and a cherished Granda to Scott, Holly and Jonathan and
great Granda to Callan.
He will be deeply missed by all.
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 20th October at 10.30am.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020