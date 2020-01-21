|
Oliver Douglas James (Doug)
(South Shields) Passed suddenly on
11th January 2020, aged 69 years.
A dear husband to Pat (nee Jopling), a dearly loved step dad of Tom and Allison, a cherished grandad to Jasmine and Heidi.
A loving uncle to Callum, also a dear brother in law and cousin.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January 2020
at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu can be left
at the crematorium for
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
Tel: (0191) 455 5521
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020