Oliver Douglas James The family of the late
Douglas James Oliver would like to thank the many relatives, friends and neighbours for cards and floral tributes sent at this sad time.
Particular thanks to go to the
Co-op Funeralcare for their excellent arrangements and
Gill Martin in particular for the attention to detail.
Thanks also to Faulkners Deli
for the impressive buffet.
The amount collected for the "British Heart Foundation"
was £480.00, for which I thank
all who contributed.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020