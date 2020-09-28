|
Lockney (Cleadon) Retired manager of John Wright Centre, peacefully in hospital on September 21st, aged 82 years, Eddie.
Much loved husband of Pat and dearly loved dad and father in law of Karen and Mick, treasured grandad of Connie and loved brother in law of Jacqueline and the late Harry. Family and friends please gather to celebrate Eddie's life at South Shields Crematorium on Monday October 5th at 1.15 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired in aid of The Alzheimer's Society. Please note restrictions are in place to limit numbers attending the service.
All enquiries to Peter Johnson Funerals Tel 0191 455 1111
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 28, 2020