Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Adamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Adamson

Notice Condolences

Edith Adamson Notice
ADAMSON Boldon Peacefully in
Sycamore Care Home on
20th May 2020, aged 97 years, Edith.
Beloved wife of the late George much loved mam of Irene, loved mother in law of William, adored gran of Andrew and Philip and
great gran of Coby William.
Funeral service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 4th June 2020 at 12.30pm, due to the Covid 19 restrictions,
the family wont be able to hold anything following Edith's service.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare,
Tel: 0191 5367232.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -