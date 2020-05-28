|
|
|
ADAMSON Boldon Peacefully in
Sycamore Care Home on
20th May 2020, aged 97 years, Edith.
Beloved wife of the late George much loved mam of Irene, loved mother in law of William, adored gran of Andrew and Philip and
great gran of Coby William.
Funeral service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 4th June 2020 at 12.30pm, due to the Covid 19 restrictions,
the family wont be able to hold anything following Edith's service.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare,
Tel: 0191 5367232.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 28, 2020