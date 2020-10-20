|
|
|
Calvert Edna
(Cleadon Village) Peacefully in hospital on
10th October, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim,
much loved mum of Barbara,
also a loving grandma of
Joshua, Molly, and Sophie.
Due to the current situation,
a family service will take place on
Tuesday 27th October
in Cleadon Methodist Church
at 12:15pm, prior to committal
at South Shields Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the church.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020