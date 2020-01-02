Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Dixon

Notice Condolences

Edna Dixon Notice
Dixon Edna Peacefully on December 16th,
aged 95.
Devoted and much loved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Dearly loved mum of Malcolm and Lorraine, mother in law of John, much adored nana of Joanne and Michelle and husbands James and Tom and cherished great nana of Henry, Emma, George and Jessica.
Funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 7th January at 2.45 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Royal British Legion.
A collection box will be available at the service. Reposing at Peter Johnsons Funerals, Imeary Street.
Just like the sweetest rose,
The petals fall too soon,
But the love you planted in our hearts,
Will never cease to bloom.
We will love you forever,
Till we meet again.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -