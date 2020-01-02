|
|
|
Dixon Edna Peacefully on December 16th,
aged 95.
Devoted and much loved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Dearly loved mum of Malcolm and Lorraine, mother in law of John, much adored nana of Joanne and Michelle and husbands James and Tom and cherished great nana of Henry, Emma, George and Jessica.
Funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 7th January at 2.45 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Royal British Legion.
A collection box will be available at the service. Reposing at Peter Johnsons Funerals, Imeary Street.
Just like the sweetest rose,
The petals fall too soon,
But the love you planted in our hearts,
Will never cease to bloom.
We will love you forever,
Till we meet again.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020