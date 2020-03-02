|
|
|
Thompson South Shields Passed away peacefully
in the RVI Newcastle on
the 22nd February 2020
aged 87 years, Edna (née Archbold).
Beloved mother of Andrea and son in law Paul, who were by her side. Much loved by her
three grandchildren and
five great grandchildren.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at St Peter's Church, Harton on Monday 9th March 2020 at 9:30am. All welcome,
followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of floral
tributes to St Peter's Church.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020