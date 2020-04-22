Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Fisher

Notice Condolences

Edward Fisher Notice
FISHER South Shields Peacefully in Hospital
on the 17th April 2020 ,
aged 86 years, Edward (Eddie).
A dearly loved husband of Ethel. Much loved dad of Edward, Ethel, Martin, David, Janet and Gillian.
Dear father in law and an adored grandad and great grandad.
Eddie will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Private funeral service taken place due to restrictions. A celebration of Eddie's life will be held at at later date when permitted. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -