|
|
|
FISHER South Shields Peacefully in Hospital
on the 17th April 2020 ,
aged 86 years, Edward (Eddie).
A dearly loved husband of Ethel. Much loved dad of Edward, Ethel, Martin, David, Janet and Gillian.
Dear father in law and an adored grandad and great grandad.
Eddie will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Private funeral service taken place due to restrictions. A celebration of Eddie's life will be held at at later date when permitted. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020