MAY Eileen
(nee Tindle)
East Boldon Wonderful wife, beautiful mother and devoted grandmother.
Now at peace after her most heroic battle against this dreadful virus,
lost on 2nd April 2020,
aged 80 years.
Our never ending gratitude to the staff in the ICU department,
South Tyneside Hospital who gave exemplary care and support to Eileen and to us as a family.
A private cremation took place on 9th April 2020 in line with current regulations.
Our thanks to Glen Miller
(Funeral Director) for his compassion and his care of Eileen.
Donations in memory of Eileen can be made to South Tyneside ICU Department.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020