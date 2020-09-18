|
|
|
McStea Eileen
(née Melia)
Jarrow Peacefully on 13th September 2020, aged 89 years.
Wife of the late Gerard.
Loving mam to Kathleen, Eileen and Bernadette, mother-in-law to Alex, loving nanna to Graeme, Julie, Louise and their partners
Jayne, Phil and Steve.
Beloved gran to Harry, Molly, Jack and Emily, also a much loved sister of Kathleen, Dennis and the late Pat, John, Michael, Terry and Anthony.
Sister-in-law of Nonie, Brenda and the late Margaret and Frank.
Requiem Mass to take place at
St Matthews Church on Friday 25th September at 8.30am, followed by
a burial in Harton Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow.
Tel (0191) 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 18, 2020