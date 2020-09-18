Home

Eileen McStea

Notice

Eileen McStea Notice
McStea Eileen
(née Melia)
Jarrow Peacefully on 13th September 2020, aged 89 years.
Wife of the late Gerard.
Loving mam to Kathleen, Eileen and Bernadette, mother-in-law to Alex, loving nanna to Graeme, Julie, Louise and their partners
Jayne, Phil and Steve.
Beloved gran to Harry, Molly, Jack and Emily, also a much loved sister of Kathleen, Dennis and the late Pat, John, Michael, Terry and Anthony.
Sister-in-law of Nonie, Brenda and the late Margaret and Frank.

Requiem Mass to take place at
St Matthews Church on Friday 25th September at 8.30am, followed by
a burial in Harton Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow.
Tel (0191) 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 18, 2020
