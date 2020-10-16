|
|
|
McSTEA
Eileen The family of the late Eileen McStea wish to express their sincere thanks for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to carers of Needham Court in Jarrow who cared for Eileen. Thanks to Father Saji for a comforting service and to The Lord Nelson for their hospitality. Thanks to Craig Button and all the staff at Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow
for all their funeral arrangements and care shown to us.
All kind donations have been
sent to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020