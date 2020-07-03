|
McKenna
Eleanor
(Hebburn) Sadly passed away at Hebburn Court Nursing Home on 28th June, 2020.
Eleanor, aged 82, beloved wife of the late John.
Forever loved and sadly missed by sons Mark and John, daughter Paula, son in law Norman, grandchildren Cameron and Megan.
Will also be sadly missed by Kerry, Connor and Lewis.
Currently resting at Peter Johnsons in Hebburn.
Family and friends to meet at Hebburn Cemetery on 8th July for service at 10.15 a.m.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 3, 2020