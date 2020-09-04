|
|
|
DAYAN Mr (Dr) Eliot Retired consultant surgeon,
passed away peacefully at home on 29th August 2020 surrounded by his family. Admired and much missed by his children and grandchildren as well as many patients, colleagues and health care professionals who trained with him. "A wonderful surgeon and a delightful man". Cremation; 1.15pm September 9th 2020, South Shields Crematorium. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only close family are allowed in the ceremony. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Macular Society (www.macularsociety.org) His son Colin is collating a book of remembrances. All contributions to the book of remembrances welcome - please send to [email protected]
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 4, 2020