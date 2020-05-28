|
|
|
Crocker Elizabeth (Betty)
(nee Johnson) Passed away peacefully on
24th May, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mam of Pamela and Shirley, loving mother in law of Alan and John, adored nana to Caroline and Jennifer, Glenn and Andrew, great nana to Harry and Ben, Alice and James.
Due to the current situation, the funeral will be close family only.
The family would like to express our warmest thanks to all the staff of The White House Nursing Home for their love and compassion shown to Betty.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 28, 2020