Dempsey Elizabeth 19th March 2014
It's been six long years since my beautiful wife Elizabeth passed away. She was a devoted wife and mother who lived for her family;
a special lady who had time for everyone and never thought
about herself. We love you and miss you every single day.
All of our love, your husband Ken, daughters Lisa and Kareena, son Kenny, granddaughters Tania and Laura and great-grandchildren Ryan and Zoe xxx
You live forever in our hearts.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020