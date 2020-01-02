|
|
|
Fulcher Hebburn Peacefully surrounded
by her loving family on 24th December 2019, aged 67 years, Elizabeth (Liz)
(née Porthouse).
Dearly loved wife of Barrie,
much loved mam of Gary, Neil
and the late Nathan,
loved mother-in-law of Zara,
devoted grandma of Josh,
Chloë, Bethanië and Logan,
loving sister, sister-in-law
and aunty.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 9th January 2020
at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations can be left
after the service for
the British Lung Foundation.
All welcome back afterwards
to the Iona Club, Hebburn.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020