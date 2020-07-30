|
|
|
Gateshill Elizabeth Ann It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Elizabeth Ann
Gateshill (Nee Peters).
Ann, also known as Annie passed away on the 19th of July 2020
in St Benedict's Hospice.
Ann was a much loved and devoted wife to Dave, a beloved Mam to
Debra, Mark and Steven.
Mother in Law to Gary, Annette and Lynne. A much loved Nanna
to Jay, Chloe, Robbie and Luke.
A truly devoted Sister to George and Margaret, also a beloved Sister in Law and Aunt.
Ann's private ceremony took place on Wednesday 29th July 2020
at South Shields Crematorium along with her close family and friends. Dave and his family are taking this opportunity to give a huge thank you to St Benedict's Hospice for the immense care
and kindness given to Ann.
Also to Mark and Diane Cook
along with their staff at
Tynedale Funeral Directors
and to Graeme Swann for a
very fitting Eulogy for Ann.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 30, 2020