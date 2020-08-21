Home

Elizabeth Lucas Notice
Lucas Peacefully in hospital on 16th August aged 77 years, Elizabeth Irene Mary (née Ingleton). Beloved wife of Robert (Bob), loving mam of
Angela, Kim, Stephen and Nick.
Much loved mother-in-law of Jimmy, John, Amanda and Tracey.
Also a much loved nana
and great nana.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 27th August at 1.15pm.
Irene will be resting at
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Westoe Road, South Shields,
Tel 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020
