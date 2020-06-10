Home

Elizabeth Manning

Elizabeth Manning Notice
Manning Elizabeth Craig
(Betty) Passed away peacefully
in hospital on 5th June,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter,
a much loved mum, grandma,
auntie and sister.
She will be greatly missed by all.
A private family funeral
will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday
22nd June. The family would like you to think of Betty on this day.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Betty may be sent to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 10, 2020
