The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 26, 2020
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Elizabeth McCallum Notice
McCALLUM
(Jarrow) Peacefully on 10th October 2020, aged 98 years, Elizabeth (Betty,
nee Watson).
Beloved wife of the late Charlie, dearly loved mam of Brian, dearly loved grandma of Andrew.
A dearest sister to Maureen and sister-in-law to Eddie and a
loving auntie to all her nieces
and nephews.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Monday 26th October at 12:30pm.
Sadly restrictions are in place.
Floral tributes may be sent to the Coop Funeralcare Jarrow or,
if so desired, donations may be made to Dementia UK. A donation box will be provided at the service
so all enquiries telephone
Coop Funeralcare on 01914897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 19, 2020
