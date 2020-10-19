|
|
|
McCALLUM
(Jarrow) Peacefully on 10th October 2020, aged 98 years, Elizabeth (Betty,
nee Watson).
Beloved wife of the late Charlie, dearly loved mam of Brian, dearly loved grandma of Andrew.
A dearest sister to Maureen and sister-in-law to Eddie and a
loving auntie to all her nieces
and nephews.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Monday 26th October at 12:30pm.
Sadly restrictions are in place.
Floral tributes may be sent to the Coop Funeralcare Jarrow or,
if so desired, donations may be made to Dementia UK. A donation box will be provided at the service
so all enquiries telephone
Coop Funeralcare on 01914897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 19, 2020