The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Sadly restrictions are in place
Elizabeth Pardue Notice
pardue (South Shields) Sadly after a short illness on
2nd May 2020, aged 85 years.
Elizabeth (Elsie, nee Punton).
Loving wife of the late Harry,
beloved mother of Elaine, Stephen, Andrea and Christopher.
Will be sadly missed by her
children, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 19th May at 1.15pm.
Sadly restrictions are in place.
All enquiries Tel: - Coop Funeralcare, South Shields on 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 13, 2020
