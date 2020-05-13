|
pardue (South Shields) Sadly after a short illness on
2nd May 2020, aged 85 years.
Elizabeth (Elsie, nee Punton).
Loving wife of the late Harry,
beloved mother of Elaine, Stephen, Andrea and Christopher.
Will be sadly missed by her
children, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 19th May at 1.15pm.
Sadly restrictions are in place.
All enquiries Tel: - Coop Funeralcare, South Shields on 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 13, 2020