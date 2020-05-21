|
|
|
Pearson Peacefully in hospital
on 3rd May 2020,
aged 89 years.
Elizabeth (Betty),
beloved wife of the late Alan and much loved Mam of Alan, Lesley and Linda. Loving Mother in law of Dorothy, Kevin and the late Ian. Greatly loved Nanna of Christopher, Kelly, Emma and Stuart and great Grandmother to nine great Grandchildren.
Private family service
only, to take place at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 27th May at 11.15 am.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers
please to Cancer Connections.
All enquiries to Johnston Funeral Services, 0191 4561111
Published in Shields Gazette on May 21, 2020