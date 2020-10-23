|
Sanderson South Shields Suddenly at home on the
18th October 2020, aged 76 years. Elizabeth Jane (nee Douglass).
Beloved wife of Bob, mother of Jimmy, Julie, Cathy and Lynne.
A much loved nanna and
great nanna Betty to all her
loving grandchildren.
Sadly missed but will
never be forgotten.
Married for 60 lovely years, childhood sweethearts
from school.
Lots of love from Bob and families.
Funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd November 2020 at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020