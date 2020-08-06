Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Ellen Davies Notice
Davies South Shields Peacefully after a short illness on 29th July 2020, aged 81 years, Ellen.
Beloved wife of the late Jackie,
much loved mam of Cheryl and Tracy, loving nanna of Holly and Ashley, loved sister of Don, and
aunty of Donna and Kevin.
Ellen will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place
at South Shields Crematorium
on Thursday 13th August 2020
at 2.45pm.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare Tel: 0191 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 6, 2020
