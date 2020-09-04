|
|
|
Newson (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on 31st August 2020, aged 90 years, Elma Lee.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie William. Much loved mam of Stan and Peter. Loved mother-in-law of Ann Marie and Susan.
Loving grandma of Toni Leigh and David. Great grandma of Violet.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 10th September at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, any donations can be made online to the Great North Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields,
Tel: 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 4, 2020