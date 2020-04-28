Home

Knowles Elsie
(née Blackburn) Passed peacefully in her sleep on April 21st, aged 71.
Loving wife to the late Keith,
beloved mam to Jonathan and Kay, grandmother to Hannah and dearly loved sister of Jean.
A small family service will
take place on May 4th,
due to current restrictions.
No flowers please, but donations
in Elsie's memory to
Alzheimer's Research would be gratefully accepted.
There will be a memorial
at a later date.
We hope you're with Dad now Mam.
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020
