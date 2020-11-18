|
MENSFORTH (Jarrow formerly of South Shields) Suddenly but peacefully on 11th November 2020, aged 91 years. Emily (nee Nilsson formerly Stephenson),
much loved wife of Tom, loving mam of George, John, Margaret and the late Malcolm & Albert. And a dearly loved mother-in-law, nanna and great nanna.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Monday 23rd November at 11.15am. Sadly restrictions are in place so all enquiries tel Coop Funeralcare, Jarrow on 0191 4897400. No flowers by request. Donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation.
A donation box will be provided after the service. A donation may be made online also.
Will always be missed by
her loving family. xx
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020