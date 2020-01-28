Home

Erica Grant Notice
Grant Erica
(Cleadon) Peacefully in hospital on
20th January, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of James PA,
much loved mother of Simon, Nicholas and Cameron,
also a loving mother-in-law
and grandmother of 7.
Family and friends please
meet for Funeral Mass on
Tuesday 4th February in
St Gregory's RC Church at
11:15am, prior to committal in
South Shields Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to CAFOD.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
