Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Ellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Ellison

Notice Condolences

Ernest Ellison Notice
Ellison Ernest (Ernie)
(Cleadon Village) Peacefully in hospital on
16th January, aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Lilian, much loved dad of Stephen and Stephanie,
dear father-in-law of Paris,
much loved family friend of Alison, devoted granda of Daniel, Christopher and Zoe, also
great-grandad of Harry, Liam,
Layla and Jasper, the dog.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Wednesday
29th January in South Shields
Crematorium at 2:45pm.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -