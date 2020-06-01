|
ALLISON South Shields Errol, aged 78 years, taken suddenly at S.T.D.H on the 25th May 2020.
Loving husband to Pamela (nee Grainger). Dad to Ian and Karl, father in law to Wendy and Kelly. Grandfather to Connor, Chloe
and Nicole. Brother to Florence,
Coral and the late Jimmy.
Brother in law and uncle to many.
In ours hearts forever.
Immediate family only to attend Errol's funeral service on Thursday 11th June 2020 at South Shields Crematorium at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to be paid directly to Durham Wildlife Trust.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 1, 2020