James Hedworth, Jarrow Peacefully on
9th March 2020
aged 86 years, Esther.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur.
Loving mam of John, Hazel
and David and a much loved
nanna and great nanna.
Family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 26th March at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Myeloma UK. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
Esther will be resting with
Co-op Funeralcare,
Albert Road, Jarrow
Tel 0191 489 7400
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020