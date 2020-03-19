Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Esther James Notice
James Hedworth, Jarrow Peacefully on
9th March 2020
aged 86 years, Esther.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur.
Loving mam of John, Hazel
and David and a much loved
nanna and great nanna.

Family and friends please
meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 26th March at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Myeloma UK. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
Esther will be resting with
Co-op Funeralcare,
Albert Road, Jarrow
Tel 0191 489 7400
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
