CARROLL (JARROW) Peacefully in hospital
on 8th February 2020 aged 96 years,
Ethel (née McCann)
Beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved Mam of Ron, Pat
and Margaret loving mother in law, nanna, great grandma, sister
and aunty.
Requiem Mass to take place
at St Marys R C Church,
Glasgow Road on
Wednesday 19th February
at 1:45 pm followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium
at 2:45 pm.
At Ethel's request no flowers please, donations if desired
can be left after the service
for Cancer Research.
Ethel will be resting with
the Co-op Funeralcare,
Albert Road, Jarrow.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020