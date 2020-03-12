|
|
|
Scott (Hebburn) Suddenly at home on the 8th March 2020, aged 91 years, Ethel (nee List).
Beloved wife of the late Matthew, loving mam of Raymond and Mavis. A dear mother in law of Susan and Jo. A much loved nana to Darren, Raymond, Craig, Leeanne and Gavin. A loved great nana and nana Yoo-Hoo. Ethel will be sadly missed by all her family, friends and neighbours. Please meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March 2020
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation. Donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020