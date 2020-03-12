Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Scott

Notice Condolences

Ethel Scott Notice
Scott (Hebburn) Suddenly at home on the 8th March 2020, aged 91 years, Ethel (nee List).
Beloved wife of the late Matthew, loving mam of Raymond and Mavis. A dear mother in law of Susan and Jo. A much loved nana to Darren, Raymond, Craig, Leeanne and Gavin. A loved great nana and nana Yoo-Hoo. Ethel will be sadly missed by all her family, friends and neighbours. Please meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March 2020
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation. Donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -