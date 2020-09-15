|
Mills South Shields Peacefully in hospital on
6th September 2020,
aged 93 years, Eunice (Eunie).
Beloved wife of the late Ernest,
much loved mam of Roz, Alfie and Jacqueline, loved mother in law of Michael, Barbara and Malcolm, a loving grandma and great grandma to all her grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd September at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made to Sight Services, South Shields.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Tel: 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 15, 2020