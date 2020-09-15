Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Mills

Notice Condolences

Eunice Mills Notice
Mills South Shields Peacefully in hospital on
6th September 2020,
aged 93 years, Eunice (Eunie).
Beloved wife of the late Ernest,
much loved mam of Roz, Alfie and Jacqueline, loved mother in law of Michael, Barbara and Malcolm, a loving grandma and great grandma to all her grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd September at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made to Sight Services, South Shields.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Tel: 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -